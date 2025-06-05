Twins vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 5
The Minnesota Twins have a chance to sweep their four-game set with the A’s on Thursday afternoon, and they’re pretty sizable favorites to make it happen.
The A’s have lost nine games in a row and 19 of their last 20 contests, falling to the basement of the AL West standings.
Meanwhile, the Twins are in second place in the AL Central and aiming to keep pace with a red-hot Detroit Tigers squad.
On Thursday, the Twins will have David Festa on the mound for the fourth time this season against A’s opener Mitch Spence. That means we’ll see a lot of the A’s bullpen, which ranks dead last in MLB in ERA.
So, how should we bet on this series finale?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Twins vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (-125)
- A’s +1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Twins: -180
- A’s: +150
Total
- 10.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Twins vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Twins: David Festa (0-0, 1.38 ERA)
- A’s: Mitch Spence (1-1, 4.38 ERA)
Twins vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Time: 3:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, MNNT
- Twins record: 34-27
- A’s record: 23-40
Twins vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Byron Buxton OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Over his last five games, Buxton has been red hot, hitting .308 with a .668 OPS. He’s picked up eight hits over that stretch, and now he’s taking on an A’s team that is dead last in bullpen ERA – and pitching a bullpen game.
Buxton has 19 extra-base hits in 46 games this season, and he’s had four multi-hit games in his last five contests. He’s worth a look in this market on Thursday.
Twins vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Minnesota is poised to close out this series with a win on Thursday afternoon:
The A’s losing streak could reach 10 games on Thursday afternoon, and I’m expecting it to happen with the A’s set to rely heavily on their bullpen.
Mitch Spence will be the opener for the A’s in this series finale, and he has a 4.38 ERA across 22 outings in 2025. Unfortunately, the rest of the bullpen behind him is even worse, ranking dead last in MLB with a 6.28 ERA in the 2025 season.
The Twins are rolling with David Festa in this matchup, and while he has yet to get through five innings in a start in 2025, he’s allowed just two earned runs across three outings. Plus, the Twins are third in MLB in bullpen ERA (3.11), so I trust their back end to keep things intact once Festa exits.
After getting to 22-21 earlier this season, the A’s have dropped 19 of their last 20 games. I can’t back them in this matchup, especially since the bullpen is going to play such a major role.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)
