Twins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
The Atlanta Braves are still desperately looking for some form this MLB season after dropping yet another series, this one to the Toronto Blue Jays. They hope to find that form now that they're returning home for a three-game series against the struggling Minnesota Twins.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's series-opener, including my best bets.
Twins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-170)
- Braves -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Twins +124
- Braves -148
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Twins vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Twins Record: 7-12
- Braves Record: 5-13
Twins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Chris Paddack, RHP (0-2, 9.49 ERA)
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA)
Twins vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
- Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105) via Caesars
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm betting on Austin Riley to reach at least two bases:
Austin Riley has gotten off to a hot start to his season. He's batting .284 and has recorded 2+ hits in seven of his last nine starts. For this bet to hit, he just needs to record two bases, easily achievable if he keeps up this level of play.
He'll face Chris Paddack of the Twins, who has a WHIP OF 1.865 to start the season, allowing 15 hits in 12.1 innings pitched. That could lead to Riley having a big game.
Twins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Is there any other bet to make in terms of a side or total other than the OVER? To bet on either team to win, you'd have to trust that either Chris Paddack or Bryce Elder puts together a much better start than what we've seen from them in any start so far this season.
Instead of trusting either pitcher, let's go ahead and bet the OVER and root for runs. Not only is this a matchup between two struggling starters, but the Braves' bullpen has also been bad to begin the 2025 campaign. They rank 20th in the league in bullpen ERA at 4.18.
Pick: OVER 8 (-112) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!