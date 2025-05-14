Twins vs. Orioles Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting with a 12:05 p.m. EST start for Game 1.
This Game 1 matchup will feature the same pitching matchup as the game between these teams last week, as Bailey Ober takes the mound for Minnesota against Dean Kremer.
After a rough April, Kremer has turned things around in May, allowing just two runs and six hits in 14.0 innings of work. However, the O’s bullpen cost him a chance at a win the last time these teams faced off.
Who will pull out the win in the opening game of this doubleheader on Wednesday?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for May 14.
Twins vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+160)
- Orioles +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Twins: -102
- Orioles: -118
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -120)
Twins vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA)
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (3-4. 5.24 ERA)
Twins vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 12:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, MNNT
- Twins record: 21-20
- Orioles record: 15-24
Twins vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bailey Ober OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-105)
While Bailey Ober has a sub-2.00 ERA in his last seven starts, he has given up many hits this season.
The Twins righty has allowed 52 hits in 43.2 innings of work, and he ranks in just the 37th percentile in expected batting average against, per Statcast.
Ober has given up six or more hits in five of his eight starts, and he’s allowed at least five hits in seven of those eight outings. I’d fade him in this market again on Wednesday.
Twins vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my pick for Game 1 of this doubleheader in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column:
I’m eyeing Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Twins and Orioles on Wednesday, as it features a pitching matchup that we saw last week between Bailey Ober and Dean Kremer.
The Twins ended up pulling out a 5-2 win in that game, improving to 6-2 in Ober’s eight starts this season, but Kremer did not pitch poorly. The Orioles righty tossed seven innings of three-hit, two-run ball in the loss.
So, why back the Twins on the road in this one?
Well, similar to that last matchup, the Orioles bullpen is the unit to fade in this game. Baltimore is 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.06) while the Twins are sixth (3.26) in the 2025 season. So, when both of these starters exit, I trust the Twins much more to keep the O’s in check.
Minnesota is currently on an eight-game winning streak, and Ober has really rebounded from a bad first start (he gave up eight runs in 2.2 innings), posting a 1.98 ERA in his last seven outings.
Kremer, on the other hand, has a 5.24 ERA for the season and has led the O’s to just a 3-5 record in his eight starts. Minnesota is a little undervalued as a road dog in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.