Twins vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Can Twins Avoid Sweep?)
The Minnesota Twins dropped the first two games of their series with the San Diego Padres to open this week, losing some valuable ground to the Cleveland Guardians in the race for the AL Central crown.
Despite that, the Twins are just slight underdogs on the road on Wednesday against knuckleballer Matt Waldron.
San Diego is rolling, opening up a huge lead for a wild card spot and sitting just three games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
How should we wager on this series finale? I have the latest odds for this game as well as a breakdown of my best bet.
Twins vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-192)
- Padres -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Twins: +110
- Padres: -130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Twins vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA)
- San Diego: Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29 ERA)
Twins vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, MLB Extra Innings
- Twins record: 70-56
- Padres record: 72-55
Twins vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
Simeon Woods Richardson: Since the start of July, Woods Richardson has allowed more than three earned runs in just one start, and the Twins have thrived overall with him on the mound, going 14-7 straight up in 2024.
San Diego Padres
Jackson Merrill: A serious contender for the NL Rookie of the Year, Merrill had a big game in the first matchup of this series and then picked up another hit on Tuesday night. He’s now hitting .289 with 17 homers and 69 runs batted in on the season.
Twins vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Can the Twins avoid the sweep and stay afloat in the AL Central division race? I think they can, and I broke down why in today’s edition for Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game:
After losing with Bailey Ober on the mound on Tuesday, Minnesota has lost some ground in the AL Central race. But, I think it can bounce back tonight.
The Twins have Simeon Woods Richardson on the bump in this one, and they've gone 14-7 in his 21 outings in 2024. Meanwhile, Matt Waldron has struggled a bit for the Padres, allowing five or more earned runs in three of his last four starts.
As good as the Padres have been over this recent 10-game stretch, I'm fading them with Waldron on the bump.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.