Twins vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
The Texas Rangers will need a lot of help in the final week of the season, but they’re still mathematically alive in the playoff race.
The Rangers certainly haven’t helped themselves recently, losing seven straight games, including sweeps in Houston and against the Marlins. On the other side, the Twins beat the Guardians on Sunday to break their own five-game losing streak.
Can the Rangers get back on track to stay alive in the Wild Card race?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Rangers on Tuesday night.
Twins vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-181)
- Rangers -1.5 (+148)
Moneyline
- Twins +112
- Rangers -137
Total
- 8 (Over -115/-105)
Twins vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Zebby Matthews (4-6, 5.97 ERA)
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (7-10, 4.33 ERA)
Twins vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): MNNT, RSN
- Twins record: 67-89
- Rangers record: 79-77
Twins vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zebby Matthews OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+108)
Twins starter Zebby Matthews has had a rough go of it in his two years in the majors. After posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in nine starts last year, he’s still up there at a 5.97 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 15 starts this season.
Matthews has struggled across the board, but the hits allowed market is where we’re focusing here.
The righthander has allowed 90 hits in 72.1 innings, which wasn’t helped by the Yankees’ 11 hits against him in just three innings last time out. That was preceded by a seven-hit outing against the Angels, who aren’t the best batting team.
Matthews has allowed at least five hits in all but three of his starts this season, and those were against some of the worst teams in the league in the Athletics, Nationals, and White Sox.
Twins vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Rangers haven’t done themselves any favors recently, but they have a great opportunity to get back on track on Tuesday night.
Patrick Corbin has had a bounce-back season for Texas, and more importantly, the Twins struggle mightily against left-handed pitching. They’re 11-22 against southpaws this season, and 29-46 on the road (17-30 as road underdogs) to boot.
On the other side, the Rangers are 47-31 at home, including 35-16 as home favorites.
Pick: Rangers moneyline (-137)
