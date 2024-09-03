Twins vs. Rays Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (How to Bet on Jeffrey Springs)
The Minnesota Twins are fighting for playoff positioning in the American League, and they’ll look to pick up a road win in a pick’em scenario against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay (three games under .500 this season) is on the outside of the playoff picture, but it could play spoiler to the Twins’ quest to win the AL Central.
Minnesota has youngster David Festa on the bump in this one, and he was solid in August, lowering his ERA to 4.89 this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Twins vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+160)
- Rays +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Twins: -108
- Rays: -112
Total
- 7 (Over -125/Under +105)
Twins vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: David Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA)
Twins vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Sun
- Twins record: 75-62
- Rays record: 67-70
Twins vs. Rays Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
David Festa: A 13th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Festa has been in the Twins’ rotation since late June. The youngster found his footing in August, making five starts and allowing just 16 hits across 23.0 innings of work. He posted a 3.13 ERA and 2.74 FIP over that stretch.
Tampa Bay Rays
Jeffrey Springs: After missing the start of the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery last season, Springs has been eased back into the rotation, pitching 27.0 innings over his first six starts. The lefty has just one outing where he’s allowed more than three earned runs, leading to a 3.67 ERA.
Twins vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game comes in the prop market with Jeffrey Springs on the bump. I broke it down in this morning’s MLB Best Bets for SI Betting.
Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs has only made a few starts this season since returning from a major arm injury, but he’s been fairly effective, posting a 3.67 ERA across six starts.
Springs has cleared 5.5 strikeouts in half of those games, but he faces a tough matchup on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, who average just over eight K’s per game and rank eighth in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
The main reason I’m fading Springs here is the fact that he’s pitched five or fewer innings and thrown no more than 87 pitches in any outing this season.
With the Rays outside of the playoff picture, I can’t imagine they risk the lefty’s health by pushing him too much in the final month of the regular season.
Take the UNDER for Springs against the surging Twins on Tuesday.
Pick: Jeffrey Springs UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)
