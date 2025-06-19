Twins vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Cincinnati Reds are looking to complete a sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon, and they’re in the mix for the No. 2 spot in the NL Central as well.
Cincinnati has won four games in a row and eight of its last 10 to get to four games over .500, sitting just 6.5 games back in the division.
Minnesota, on the other hand, is going the opposite way, losing six games in a row to fall under .500 in the 2025 season.
Chris Paddack will be tasked with stopping the bleeding for the Twins, but he enters this matchup with a 4.30 ERA, and Minnesota is just 3-11 straight up in his 14 appearances.
The Reds counter with Nick Martinez (3.92 ERA), who has allowed 10 runs in three starts this month.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this matinee matchup.
Twins vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+146)
- Reds +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Twins: -106
- Reds: -114
Total
- 9 (Over -122/Under +100)
Twins vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA)
Twins vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 12:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, MNNT
- Twins record: 36-37
- Reds record: 39-35
Twins vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Paddack UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
Even though he was rocked for 12 hits and eight runs in his last outing, Paddack has actually done a pretty solid job limiting hits this season.
The Twins righty enters this start with just 70 hits allowed in 75.1 innings of work, and he only has four outings (out of 14) where he’s given up six or more hits. Paddack does rank in the 23rd percentile in expected batting average against, but this line is a little too high for him, especially if he doesn’t work deep into this game.
Twins vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Both the Twins and Reds have struggled with these starters on the mound this season.
The Twins are just 3-11 in Paddack’s outings and the Reds are just 4-10 in Martinez’s starts.
However, the Reds are rolling on offense right now, ranking third in runs scored and third in OPS over the last 15 days. That has helped spring the Reds on a four-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Twins have slipped to 10.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, and they’re just 22nd in runs scored and 18th in OPS over the same stretch.
Martinez has a significantly better expected ERA (3.88) than Paddack (4.39) this season, and I think Cincy is worth a bet at home, where it is four games over .500 this season.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-114 at DraftKings)
