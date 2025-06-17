Twins vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds open a three-game set on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park, and these teams are going opposite directions at the moment.
While the Twins are in second place in the AL Central, they have dropped four games in a row and eight of their last 10 to fall to nine games back of the division-leading Detroit Tigers.
The Reds, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 10 games to move to two games over .500, although they are still seven games back and in fourth place in the NL Central.
On Tuesday, the Reds will send arguably their best pitcher to the mound in Andrew Abbott, who is coming off a shutout in his last outing, lowering his season ERA to 1.87. The Twins will counter with righty David Festa (4.76 ERA).
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and my prediction for this interleague battle on June 17.
Twins vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+154)
- Reds +1.5 (-189)
Moneyline
- Twins: -102
- Reds: -120
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -120)
Twins vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA)
Twins vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, MNNT
- Twins record: 36-35
- Reds record: 37-35
Twins vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why De La Cruz is worth a look tonight:
There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball than Reds star Elly De La Cruz right now.
Over his last five games (seven days), De La Cruz is hitting an insane .476 with four homers and 10 total hits. He’s pushed his season home run total to 16, and he’s hitting .321 with eight homers over the last 28 days (23 games).
I love Tuesday’s matchup for De La Cruz, as he’s facing Minnesota Twins righty David Festa, who has a 4.76 ERA and has given up four homers in five appearances in 2025.
Against right-handed pitching this season, De La Cruz has 13 homers and is hitting an impressive .310 with a .978 OPS. He’s a great bet to stay red hot on Tuesday.
Twins vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
This season, Abbott has been awesome for the Reds, posting a 1.87 ERA while ranking in the 81st percentile in expected ERA and the 86th percentile in expected opponent batting average against.
Abbott is coming off a three-hit shutout against the Cleveland Guardians, and he should thrive against a Twins team that ranks 17th in OPS and 22nd in batting average against left-handed pitching this season.
While Festa has led the Twins to a 3-2 record in five starts, he’s pitched more than five innings just once. That leaves the Twins open to a lot of bullpen combinations, and Festa enters this start with an expected ERA of 5.37, which is in the eighth percentile in MLB.
The Reds are 8-3 with Abbott on the mound this season, and he has allowed one earned run or less in nine of his 11 starts. He’s an easy pitcher to back on Tuesday.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
