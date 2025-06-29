Twins vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The final game of the weekend in MLB takes place in Detroit, as reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal aims to lead his team to a 13th win in his 17 starts.
He’ll take on the Minnesota Twins, who are third in the AL Central and 10.5 games behind Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Detroit is tied for the best record in MLB and has an impressive plus-96 run differential in the 2025 season.
The Twins will send righty Chris Paddack to the mound on Sunday, but he has struggled mightily in the month of June, allowing 18 runs over his last three starts. Can he bounce back in this series finale after these squads split Friday and Saturday’s matchups?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Twins vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (+112)
- Tigers -1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Twins: +244
- Tigers: -311
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -124)
Twins vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA)
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29 ERA)
Twins vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Twins record: 40-43
- Tigers record: 52-32
Twins vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed or 0.5 Walks Allowed
The Twins rank just 22nd in MLB in walks drawn in the 2025 season, setting up a pretty great matchup for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.
This season, Skubal has allowed just 13 walks in 102 innings, allowing one or fewer free passes in 13 of his 16 outings. In fact, he has not allowed a single walk in half of his games in 2025.
The lefty has yet to face the Twins this season, but he ranks in the 98th percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage in 2025. He’s an easy player to back in this market – depending upon the price you want – on Sunday.
Twins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Tigers are worth backing on Sunday night:
Whenever Tarik Skubal is on the mound, the Detroit Tigers are worth a bet.
Detroit has a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central, and it should make easy work of the Minnesota Twins and Chris Paddack on Sunday night.
Paddack enters Sunday’s outing with a 4.64 ERA, and he’s allowed 18 runs (16 earned) over his last three starts. The righty has seen his ERA jump from 3.92 to 4.64 in the month of June.
Skubal is coming off an outing where he allowed four runs, but he only has three starts (out of 16) where he’s given up more than three earned runs this season. The lefty still has an insane 2.29 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in the 2025 campaign.
The Tigers are 12-4 in Skubal’s starts, and they’ve won nine of those games by two or more runs, including every start he’s made in June.
I’ll back Detroit in this series finale on Sunday.
Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-136 at DraftKings)
