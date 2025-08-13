Twins vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Yankees pummeled the Twins 9-1 on Tuesday night, with Aaron Judge snapping his homer drought and Giancarlo Stanton delivering his first four-hit game in nearly two years to power an 11-hit offensive barrage.
Minnesota struck first in the opening frame but managed just one hit the rest of the way, wilting under a dominant 7-inning, one-run gem from Carlos Rodón.
In the Wednesday finale, it turns to ace Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79 ERA), who owns a stellar 0.92 WHIP and has allowed just 19 earned runs over 67 road innings this year.
New York counters with rookie Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.38 ERA), who has shown flashes of swing-and-miss stuff but carries a 1.66 WHIP and has yet to post a quality start in five tries.
Twins vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-156)
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Twins (+128)
- Yankees (-152)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-118)
- Under 8.5 (-104)
Twins vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79 ERA)
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.38 ERA)
Twins vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Twins Record: 56-53
- Yankees Record: 64-56
Twins vs. Yankees Prop Bet
Joe Ryan Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-122 at FanDuel)
Ryan’s 9.9 K/9 has made for punching out at least six batters in 14 of his 23 starts, including five of his last seven. His road strikeout rate remains strong at 8.9 K/9, and the Yankees’ offense, though potent, has been more susceptible to strikeouts against right-handers with high fastball command, something Ryan thrives on.
New York’s aggressive approach, particularly from sluggers like Judge and Stanton, plays into Ryan’s ability to expand the zone with two strikes. With the Twins’ bullpen appearing thin, we’re looking for a deep workload from him, giving him the volume needed to chase this line.
Twins vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
It’s a proven vet against a determined rookie with potential.
Ryan has demonstrated enough consistency and command on the road this year with a 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in 11 road starts. He keeps walks in check and limits hard contact with a balanced mix that keeps hitters guessing, making big innings against him rare.
Schlittler may not have Ryan’s polish on paper, but he has kept opponents to three earned runs or fewer in every start, and his 9.2 K/9 at Yankee Stadium shows he can work out of jams.
The Twins’ offense is not worth trusting: it has been feeble on the road, ranking 25th in batting average (.229) and struggling to string together rallies, especially against power right-handers. The Yankees’ offense is dangerous, but Ryan’s track record against them — a career 1.03 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 — gives me more confidence.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-104 at FanDuel)
