Two $800K Bets Placed on Eagles to Upset Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
We're less than a week away from kickoff in Super Bowl LIX, and the big bets on the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup are starting to roll in.
At BetMGM Sportsbook, multiple bettors placed wagers of over $800,000 on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles to upset the Chiefs on Sunday.
That's a massive vote of confidence in the Eagles, who made their way to the Super Bowl by knocking off the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders. Philly was at home for all of those games, and Hurts has never lost a home playoff game.
The issue? He's also never won a road/neutral site playoff game in his career.
Still, these bettors believe the Eagles, who remain slight underdogs on Monday, are the team to bet in this matchup.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-112)
- Eagles +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -125
- Eagles: +105
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
And Eagles win would stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to complete a three-peat. Kansas City -- the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- knocked off the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills to make the Super Bowl.
However, the Eagles and their defense -- which was No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play this season -- may be Kansas City's toughest test yet.
While these bettors were bold enough to wager against Mahomes, that hasn't been a profitable strategy in the playoffs. Mahomes has never fallen short of the AFC title game in his career, and Super Bowl LIX will mark the fifth time in six seasons that he's reached the NFL's biggest stage.
In his career in the playoffs, Mahomes is 7-0 against the spread when it is within three points. This game meets that criteria.
If the Eagles can spoil that trend and pull off the upset, these two bettors will be going home very happy after Super Bowl LIX.
