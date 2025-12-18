Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Nets)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has missed three of the team's last four games, and he's officially been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with a toe injury.
Herro missed the start of the season after undergoing offseason foot/ankle surgery, and he's now set to miss his 21st game of the 2025-26 campaign.
This is a pretty big blow to the Miami offense, as the Heat have started to come back to earth after a blistering start on that end of the floor. While the Heat are still fifth in the NBA in points per game, there efficiency has slipped as of late.
Miami ranks just 15th in the league in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
Herro, who has appeared in just six games this season, is averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. An All-Star last season, Herro is by far Miami's best option scoring the ball.
Even with Herro out, oddsmakers still have the Heat favored in this game against Brooklyn, which has one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference.
With the star guard out of the lineup on Thursday, there is another Heat player that could step up to play a big role against Brooklyn.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Nets
Davion Mitchell 8+ Assists (-158)
This season, Davion Mitchell is averaging 7.7 assists per game for Miami, but he could have a major role on Thursday night with Herro out and Norman Powell questionable to play in this game.
Mitchell has eight or more assists in 14 of his 25 games this season and is averaging 13.0 potential assists per night. This is a great matchup for the former lottery pick, as the Nets rank 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Mitchell has averaged 7.3 assists per game when Herro is out of the lineup this season, picking up eight or more dimes in nine of those 19 games. He's worth a look as Miami's primary ball-handler on Thursday night.
