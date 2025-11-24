Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reportedly is set to make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, barring a setback.
Miami is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, so it has yet to release an injury report, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Herro is ready to return from ankle surgery that he had back in September.
Herro's return is a massive boost for the Heat, who are currently off to a 11-6 start and hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. An All-Star last season, Herro averaged career highs in points (23.9), assists (5.5) and steals (0.9) per game.
He now joins a Miami offense that has been one of the most exciting attacks in the NBA this season, ranking No. 1 in pace and No. 1 in points per game. It's unclear if Herro will be on a minutes limit on Monday, but he should still play a featured role when he is on the court.
Oddsmakers have set the Heat as 8.5-point favorites at home with Herro making his return, and I have a prop bet play for him in this interconference matchup.
Best Tyler Herro Prop Bet vs. Mavericks
Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 Assists (-136)
Miami's new offensive attack has been built on motion and driving the ball rather rhan pick-and-roll action, and it's led to the team ranking No. 1 in both points and assists per game this season.
That sets up well for Herro, who should be one of the primary ball-handlers for Miami on Monday night.
Herro is coming off a season where he led the team in assists per game (5.5), and he's averaged at least 4.0 assists per game in each of the last four seasons.
With the Heat playing at an extremely high tempo, I think Herro is in a great spot to clear this line on Monday night.
