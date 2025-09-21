Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Titans)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Tyler Warren was originally listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, but he's been taken off the injury report and is good to go on Sunday.
Warren had been dealing with a toe injury ahead of this matchup.
This is great news for the Colts, as the first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has become a huge part of their offense and their 2-0 start in the 2025 season.
Warren has 11 catches on 16 targets for 155 yards in the 2025 season, reeling in at least four passes for at least 76 yards in each of his two games.
On Sunday, he takes on a Titans defense that was torched by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the rookie have a big day now that he's healthy and good to go.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite Warren prop for Week 3.
Best Tyler Warren Prop for Week 3 vs. Titans
Tyler Warren OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
The yardage has been impressive for Warren over the first two weeks (76 or more yards in each game), but I love his receptions prop in Week 3.
Warren has 16 targets on the season (at least seven in each game), and he just missed this prop against a tough Denver defense in Week 2.
In Week 2, Warren played 93 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, and he's shown he can get open all over the field for Daniel Jones. A player with as big of a role as Warren is worth a look in this market since only two other players (Josh Downs and Michael Pittman) have double-digit targets and Warren leads the team in that category overall.
