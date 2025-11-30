Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Colts)
Indianapolis Colts star tight end Tyler Warren was a late addition to the team's injury report on Saturday due to an illness.
Officially, the Colts have listed Warren as questionable against the Houston Texans, and it appears he is a true game-time decision for this matchup.
If the rookie is unable to play, it would be a major blow to the Colts on offense. Indy fell to 8-3 last week with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and now it could be without its star tight end against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL.
As of this writing, there has been an update to Warren's status, which means Indy could take things right up until 11:30 a.m. EST before it has to name its inactives for Sunday's matchup. If Warren is unable to go, Mo Alie-Cox would be the No. 1 tight end for the Colts on Sunday.
Still, the rookie could be worth a look in the prop market if he does suit up against Houston in this divisional battle.
Best Tyler Warren Prop Bet vs. Texans
Tyler Warren OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120)
If he's able to play, Warren is worth a look in his receptions prop, even against a Houston defense that is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
This season, Warren has 74 targets in 11 games (nearly seven per game), and he's picked up five or more catches in six of those contests -- including each of his last three matchups. Over that three-game stretch, Warren has caught 18 passes (on 24 targets) despite clearing 50 yards just one time.
There's a chance that Indy falls behind in this game since Houston has been red hot as of late, and Warren has been one of the most reliable options for the Colts all season. I think he's worth a shot in this market if he's able to take the field on Sunday.
