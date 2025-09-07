Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Colts)
Miami Dolphins veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a little banged up heading into Week 1, as he's dealt with an oblique injury since training camp and was listed on the team's injury report early in the week with oblique and calf ailments.
However, the Dolphins have taken Hill off the injury report (he does not carry a final designation), and head coach Mike McDaniel said his star receiver is "absolutely" on track to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
This is great news for the Dolphins, as having both Hill and De'Von Achane healthy is a major boost to the team's offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill dealt with a wrist injury in the 2024 season, and he ended up having one of the worst statistical campaigns of his NFL career.
Now, the Dolphins are hoping to turn things around in 2025 after Hill picked up over 1,700 receiving yards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the franchise. With Hill expected to play in Week 1, Miami is just a 1.5-point underdog in the odds for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here's a look at how to bet on the star wideout in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bet for Dolphins vs. Colts in Week 1
- Tyreek Hill UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-103)
It's hard to take too much away from Hill's play in the 2024 season since he was hurt and Tagovailoa missed six games, but I think this receptions prop may be a little high for him in Week 1.
The star wideout had just seven games with six or more catches in the 2024 season, and he's always been a big-play threat more than a player that racks up double-digit catches on a nightly basis.
Hill has three seasons in his career with over 100 receptions (two in Miami), but if he's limited in any way on Sunday, it could make it harder for him to hit this prop. Also, it'll be interesting to see how the Miami offense operates at full strength after using Achane as such a focal point a season ago.
Until Hill shows that he's back to his 2023 self, I think he's a risky player to back in the prop market this season since he's valued as one of the top wideouts in the league.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
