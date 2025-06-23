Tyrese Haliburton Injury Tanks Pacers' NBA Finals Odds for 2025-26 Season
One of the most devastating moments in NBA Finals history happened on Sunday night in Game 7, as Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury -- potentially a torn Achilles -- and was ruled out for the contest shortly after.
Haliburton came into Game 7 with a calf strain, and it appears that he at least aggravated the injury in Game 7. Based on the All-Star guard's reaction, it appears that he suffered a very serious injury, and a ruptured Achilles would likely keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season.
Oddsmakers already appear to be factoring in the possibility that Haliburton is unable. to play in the 2025-26 campaign. The Pacers were +800 to win the Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook prior to Game 7, but they have already shifted to +1800 in the latest odds.
That's an insane drop off, as the Pacers have fallen behind the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and are tied with the Orlando Magic in the Finals market.
There's no doubt that the Pacers' outlook would be much different without Haliburton in the 2025-26 season, although it isn't official that the star guard suffered a torn Achilles. Ultimately, the Pacers' future outlook will be determined on Haliburton's diagnosis, but the betting odds suggest Indy will have a very tough time getting back to the Finals next season.
