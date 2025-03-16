UAB vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for AAC Tournament Final
The No. 16 Memphis Tigers are looking to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, as they are favored against the UAB Blazers in the AAC Tournament Final.
These teams faced off twice in the regular season with Memphis winning by seven or more, but the odds in this game don’t reflect the Tigers as a massive favorite.
That could be due to the injury bug hitting the Tigers on Saturday, as starting guard Tyrese Hunter left Saturday’s game against Tulane with a foot injury and did not return. His status is up in the air for this matchup, leading to Memphis being set as just a 4.5-point favorite in the latest odds.
Can UAB take advantage and pull off the upset?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the AAC Tournament Final.
UAB vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- UAB +4.5 (-112)
- Memphis -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- UAB: +164
- Memphis: -198
Total
- 159.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
UAB vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dickies Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UAB record: 22-11
- Memphis record: 28-5
UAB vs. Memphis Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Here are some players to watch in the prop market – if they are released – on Sunday.
UAB
- Christian Coleman
This season, the UAB big man is averaging 11.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, but he’s only grabbed eight boards in two AAC Tournament games. Earlier this season, he dropped 14 points and nine boards at home in a seven-point loss to Memphis. The Blazers need him to step up if they want to pull off an upset in this matchup.
Memphis
- PJ Haggerty
The leading scorer for the Tigers, Haggerty is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 season. He leads the AAC in total minutes, and he could have a bigger role with Tyrese Hunter (foot) banged up.
Haggerty had 25 and 23 points in his two regular-season meetings with UAB.
UAB vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
This season, Memphis has wins by 23 (at home) and seven (one the road) against UAB, yet oddsmakers are only setting the Tigers as 4.5-point favorites in Sunday’s AAC Tournament Final.
A big reason for that could be the fact that the third-leading scorer on the team – Hunter – left Saturday’s game against Tulane with a foot injury and did not return.
However, I still think Memphis can win and cover in this matchup and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers are a solid defensive team – ranking inside the top 40 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric – and they have held opponents to just 42.2 percent shooting from the field this season.
Meanwhile, UAB relies on a high-flying offense (14th in the country in points per game) to win games. The Blazers are just 271st in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
The loss of Hunter could really hurt the Tigers, but I still think they have enough talent to cover in this game. UAB was favored at home in the last meeting between these teams, and it still lost by seven.
I like the Tigers to close out a dominant season in the AAC on Sunday.
Pick: Memphis -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
