UC Riverside vs. Hawai'i Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
If you're up late on Thursday night and need something to bet on, Hawai'i basketball will always be there for you.
The Rainbow Warriors will host UC Riverside in a Big West showdown. Both teams are sitting around the middle of the pack in the conference standings, meaning any wins they can get to improve their seeding ahead of the Big West Tournament will be pivotal.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
UC Riverside vs. Hawai'i Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- UC Riverside -1.5 (-102)
- Hawai'i +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- UC Riverside -115
- Hawai'i -105
Total
- 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UC Riverside vs. Hawai'i How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: Midnight EST
- Venue: Stan Sheriff Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- UC Riverside Record: 18-11 (11-6 Conference)
- Hawai'i Record: 14-13 (6-10 Conference)
UC Riverside vs. Hawai'i Key Players to Watch
UC Riverside Highlanders
Barrington Hargress: UC Riverside's guard, Barrington Hargress, is averaging an impressive 20.0 points per game along with 3.9 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals all while shooting 43.4% from the floor. When he brings his best stuff, the Highlanders are tough to beat.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Gytis Nemeiksa: Hawai'i's offense goes through it's two big men, Gytis Nemeiksa and Tanner Christensen. Both are leading the time in points averaging 11.6 and 10.7 respectively. If UC Riverside wants to get the win tonight, they need to find a way to lock down the interior.
UC Riverside vs. Hawai'i Prediction and Pick
Hawai'i turns the ball over at one of the highest rates in the country, making them extremely hard to trust from a betting perspective. They turn the the ball over on 20.6% of possessions, which ranks 349th in the country.
On top of the turnover problem, Hawai'i perimeter defense is going to struggle to stop the three-point shooting attack of the Highlanders. 42.1% of UC Riverside's shots from from three point range and now they get to face a Rainbow Warriors team that allows opponents to shoot 34.5% from beyond the arc, which ranks 223rd in college basketball.
I'll back UC Riverside tonight.
Pick: UC Riverside ML (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
