UCF vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Prop Bets for Big 12 Tournament Second Round
UCF blew out Utah en route to a second round matchup against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Jayhawks, who were the preseason No. 1 team in the country, but now are shaping up to be fighting for a middling seed in the NCAA Tournament. Can the team improve its standing in the postseason with a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament? Here’s our betting preview.
UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCF: +10.5 (-115)
- Kansas: -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UCF: +400
- Kansas: -550
Total: 154.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCF vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UCF Record: 17-15
- Kansas Record: 20-11
UCF vs. Kansas Player Prop Bets
UCF
Keyshawn Hall UNDER 18.5 Points (-130)
Hall got over his points prop on Tuesday after scoring 23 points against Utah’s short-handed frontcourt that was down its best player in Ezra Ausar.
I’m going to play against that continuing on Wednesday and bet his points under against a sturdy Kansas defense.
Hall had a monster game in Lawrence against Kansas, scoring 34 points on five-of-seven shooting from beyond the arc, an outlier result for the 34% shooter from the perimeter.
I don’t trust Hall to match his output against a Jayhawks defense that is disciplined along the perimeter and has one of the best rim protection units with the likes of KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson patrolling the paint.
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Dickinson has owned this matchup, scoring 51 points across both wins for the Jayhawks against the Knights.
The elite post threat, Dickinson has been able to overwhelm UCF inside. The Knights are 243rd in the country in two-point field goal percentage allowed and are 344th in defensive rebounding rate, so the 7’2” senior can feast on the interior and also be a threat for put backs.
UCF vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
UCF plays at the fastest tempo in the Big 12 this season, per KenPom, and I’m obliged to take the over given how the first two games went.
The first game featured a monumental beat down for the Jayhawks, who won 99-48 on the road. The game stayed under the total of 149.5, but the standard was set that KU’s shaky offense had a favorable matchup on its hands.
We saw UCF round into form at Allen Fieldhouse in the second meeting, soaring over the total of 151.5 in a 91-87 victory for the Jayhawks as the team continued to dominate the UCF defense.
Now, the total is up to 154.5, but given the pace of UCF and Kansas’ clear path to success, I like the over yet again as the Knights will put up its points in extended garbage time.
PICK: OVER 154.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.