UCF vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
Two teams that have struggled in the Big 12 face off on Wednesday night as the Oklahoma State Cowboys host the UCF Knights at 9 p.m. EST.
Both of these squads are just 4-10 in Big 12 play, and the Knights enter this game on a six-game losing streak. Despite that, oddsmakers have Oklahoma State favored by just 1.5 points at home, where it is 9-3 straight up in the 2024-25 season.
Neither of these squads is in a position to make the NCAA Tournament, but such a close spread indicates that we could get a close game on Wednesday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market, and my prediction for this Big 12 clash.
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- UCF +1.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma State -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- UCF: +105
- Oklahoma State: -125
Total
- 159.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
UCF vs. Oklahoma State State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- UCF record: 13-12
- Oklahoma State record: 12-13
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Best College Basketball Prop Bets
UCF Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Darius Johnson 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Darius Johnson is shooting an impressive 41.5 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s made multiple 3-point shots in 14 of his 25 games this season.
The Golden Knights guard is averaging over two made 3s per game on nearly six attempts, so he should have a solid floor against an Oklahoma State defense that allows nearly nine 3s per game.
Oklahoma State Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Marchelus Avery 13+ Points (-115)
In what may be a high-scoring game. Avery could be a steal in this prop since he’s scored 13 or more points in 13 of his 25 games, averaging a team-high 12.2 points per game.
Avery comes off the bench, so there is a little volatility in this prop, but he’s scored 13 or more points in five of the last seven games that he’s played at least 20 minutes.
UCF vs. Oklahoma State State Prediction and Pick
This game could be a high-scoring affair as both of these teams love to play at a fast pace.
UCF ranks 19th in the country in adjusted tempo while the Cowboys clock in at No. 40. Plus, 15 of the 25 games that UCF has played this season have gone OVER the total.
With both of these squads hovering around .500 on the season, I don’t love taking either team to cover such a short spread. However, the Golden Knights profile as one of the best OVER teams in the nation.
They rank 77th in points per game and 347th in opponent points per game thanks to an extremely high free-throw rate (17th in free-throw attempts this season).
Ironically, the Cowboys are 14th in free-throw attempts in the 2024-25 campaign, and while they haven’t been a great offense, they are just 277th in the country in opponent points per game.
If both these teams can get out and run – and get a few looks at the charity stripe – this matchup could tick up into the 80s on Wednesday night.
Pick: OVER 159.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
