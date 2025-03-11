UCF vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets Big 12 Championship First Round
UCF and Utah play in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday night in a high total affair.
In a rematch from a few weeks back, Utah will look to avenge a close loss to UCF on the road with a win in the Big 12 Tournament with the stakes that much higher. With a small line, what can we expect on Tuesday night?
Instead of a play on the side, I’m eyeing the total in this first round matchup.
UCF vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCF: +1.5 (-112)
- Utah: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- UCF: +100
- Utah: -120
Total: 156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCF vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- UCF Record: 16-15
- Utah Record: 16-15
UCF vs. Utah Best Player Prop Bets
UCF
Keyshawn Hall UNDER 20.5 Points (-125)
Hall is averaging 18 points per game and has cleared this number in one of the last five games, so I’m willing to jump at this number on Hall.
Further, the junior forward went under in the lone matchup against Utah, scoring 11 on 12 field goal attempts, including missing his three 3-point attempts. The Utes are most vulnerable from the perimeter as its rim protection is elite, which is important against Hall, who is far more reliant on getting into the teeth of the defense and shooting from inside the arc, more than doubling up his two-point field goal attempts to threes.
Utah
Ezra Ausar OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+108)
Ausar is a plus rebounder and will have an advantageous matchup against UCF’s Big 12 worst defensive rebounding rate.
He is averaging only five rebounds per game, but I do believe with UCF’s shaky defensive rebounding as well as the up-tempo nature of this game – the Knights have the highest adjusted tempo mark in Big 12 play according to KenPom – can lead to more rebound opportunities for Ausar.
UCF vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
I don’t trust either team’s offense to clear this sky high total, despite playing in an uptempo affair.
The first meeting points to an under as well, UCF won at home 76-72 in a game that closed with a total of 160.5, and there is good reason to go to the under yet again.
Utah’s defense is elite at shutting off the rim for opponents, ranking second in near-proximity field goal percentage allowed in the country, per Haslametrics. That’s impactful against UCF, who is a poor three-point shooting team that ranks 219th in the country, and far more reliant on putting pressure on the rim to generate its offense.
Meanwhile, Utah has been terrible away from home all season, ranking bottom 10 in the country in Haslametrics away from home rating as the team plummets on offense on the road. This season, Utah’s offense is 309th in effective field goal percentage in games outside of Salt Lake City.
All roads lead to the under for me in this Big 12 Tournament matchup.
PICK: UNDER 157.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
