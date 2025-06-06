UFC 316 Odds: Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison Prediction and Best Bet
UFC 316 is set to feature two championship fights, starting with a women's bantamweight bout in the co-main event between defending champion, Julianna Peña, and the challenger, Kayla Harrison.
Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka and a former teammate of women's MMA legend, Ronda Rousey. Since making the switch to Mixed Martial Arts, she has torn through her competition. She has just one loss on her record which came against Larissa Pacheco in PFL almost three years ago, but she blew past both Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira in her two UFC bouts.
As a result, this fight as the rate situation where the challenger is set as a massive favorite against the defending champ. Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll break down my best bet.
Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Peña +525
- Harrison -750
Total Rounds
- OVER 4.5 (+154)
- UNDER 4.5 (-200)
At -750, Harrison has an implied probability of 88.24% of winning on Saturday night.
Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison Best Bet
The odds tell the story. Unfortunately for the champion, she's just not on the level of Harrison and it'll likely be shown to be true on Saturday night. Throughout her career, she's been one notch below to elite fighters in the UFC and Harrison has all the makings of one of the elite.
She has dominated her first two UFC opponents including former champion of the division, Holly Holm.
If you don't want to bet on her to win at -750 odds, you have the option to get more aggressive with your wager and predict how she's going to finish the fight. Seven of her 18 professional victories have come via submissions while Peña has two submission losses of her own and has struggled when facing top-level grapplers. I foresee that being exactly how this fight finishs on Saturday.
Pick: Kayla Harrison via Submission (+130) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!