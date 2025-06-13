UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
The UFC returns to Atlanta for the first time since 2019 with a stacked card headlined by the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on the red-hot contender Joaquin Buckley. While this main event has the potential to be a banger, it is a bit too volatile for my liking, but I found two fights that provide great value.
UFC Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Garbrandt vs. Barcelos Exact Method of Victory: KO (+150)
- Craig vs. Bellato Fight Starts Round 3 (+130)
Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
This is a very intriguing matchup where on one hand you have the former prodigy, now a grizzled vet in Cody Garbrandt taking on another experienced vet in Raoni Barcelos. When breaking down this bout, you have to take into account that while Garbrant is the better striker, Barcelos has the edge in fight IQ and a clear advantage in the grappling department.
Cody has also been known to drop his hands later in fights, leaving his chin exposed. I am banking on the fact that Garbrandt will be able to dictate the landscape of the Octagon and keep this fight standing.
With that being said, I still don’t fully trust him to be able to keep his composure if this turns into a striking affair and Barcelos does have pop in his hands. I am picking Cody to win here, but covering my tracks a bit and betting that this doesn’t go to the judges.
Bet: Exact Method of Victory KO +150
Paul Craig (+320) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-410) Prediction
Classic matchup of grappler vs. striker. Paul Craig is a very interesting guy in the twilight of his career, while Bellato is an exciting prospect in a light heavyweight division that has a lot of questions at the moment. While Bellato could very well go out and starch Craig early, my prediction for this fight is bad news for fight fans.
It’s going to be boring! But the good news is that it provides a good opportunity and value for bettors. Craig should be able to utilize his experience and turn this fight into a clinch fest. I expect to see these guys against the fence for most of this fight. I am picking Bellato to win this fight, but not in the way the market is predicting. A grind-out decision win for Bellato is the most likely outcome of this fight, so I am going to grab the value on it starting the 3rd round.
Bet: Fight Starts Round 3 +130
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.