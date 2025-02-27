UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
UNC Wilmington may not be able to secure the top seed in the CAA Conference Tournament, but can move closer to getting the No. 2 seed with a road win against Campbell, who is currently the fifth seed in the tournament.
The best offense in the Colonial Athletic Association in UNC Wilmington hits the road on Thursday to face the league’s best defense in Campbell in a high stakes conference matchup.
Here’s everything you need to know to bet on this one.
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNC Wilmington: -3.5 (-115)
- Campbell: +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNC Wilmington: -178
- Campbell: +146
Total: 138.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
- How to Watch (TV): FloCollege
- UNC Wilmington Record: 22-7
- Campbell Record: 15-14
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Key Players to Watch
UNC Wilmington
Sean Moore: The senior forward has had an up-and-down season, but he is the team’s best defender while at times providing offensive upside, evident two weeks ago when he dropped 28 points on Elon. Against Campbell in the first meeting, he struggled to find his shot, making only two of his 11 field goals, but did rack up 13 rebounds and three steals in the home win.
Campbell
Colby Duggan: Everything Campbell does runs through Duggan, who is averaging nearly 16 points per game with three rebounds on 47% shooting at the forward position. He has had some massive CAA games, including 33 the other week in a win against Delaware and 19 points and 11 rebounds in the close loss at UNC Wilmington in which he shot nearly 69% from the field.
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Prediction and Pick
In the first meeting, the Seahawks dominated the shot volume battle into a relatively comfortable win against Campbell, winning by eight in a game that was rarely in doubt for the home team.
UNC Wilmington offset a 21% shooting game with 33 free throw attempts and a +17 rebounding margin, something that can be exposed again in this matchup as the team is the best offensive rebounding group in CAA play.
Campbell offsets some of this with elite ball pressure and stifling perimeter defense, but the Seahawks are far more comfortable around the rim, which has been a weak point of the Camels all season.
On the other side of the floor, Campbell is a 3-point reliant offense, fourth in CAA three-point rate, despite shooting at a bottom third percentage (32.8%). The team will hoist from distance even if it’s not the team's most efficient shot.
With that in mind, I’m going to back the Seahawks as small road favorites.
PICK: UNC Wilmington -3.5 ( -115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
