UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNC Wilmington: +15.5 (-102)
- Texas Tech: -15.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- UNC Wilmington: +1300
- Texas Tech: -1700
Total: 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Intrust Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- UNC Wilmington Record: 27-7
- Texas Tech Record: 25-8
UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
UNC Wilmington
Harlan Obioha: The seven-footer will be counted on to dictate the paint on both sides for the Seahawks against the elite Texas Tech roster. The junior is a ferocious rim runner while also providing strong rim protection as a shot blocker. On the year, he is only averaging nine points and five rebounds, but his play against JT Toppin will be notable in the paint.
Texas Tech
JT Toppin: The New Mexico transfer has been outstanding for the Red Raiders this season, averaging over 18 points per game with nine rebounds on 54% shooting. An elite defender who can step out and guard along the perimeter, Toppin is one of the most versatile threats in college basketball.
UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
While the Red Raiders were banged up ahead of the Big 12 Tournament semifinals over the weekend, the team is primed to be healthy for the ‘Big Dance’ with both Darrion Williams and Chance McMillan set to play in the first round, making Texas Tech fully healthy.
The team will face a UNC Wilmington team that can dominate on the inside at times but is likely swimming upstream against the spaced-out Red Raiders offense and elite interior defense that can offset the Seahawks' preferred method of attacking.
With UNC Wilmington often trying to play out of the post, the Red Raiders' frontcourt duo of Toppin and Fede Federiko should pose enough of a threat to keep the team at bay.
Meanwhile, look for Texas Tech to run its preferred offense for much of this one. Elijah Hawkins can win off the dribble and open up the likes of McMillan from the perimeter, a 43% three-point shooter, to out-pace the Seahawks.
I struggle to see the CAA champs keeping up in this one, and I’ll lay the points with the No. 3 seed in the West Region, who I believe is primed for a deep March Madness run.
PICK: Texas Tech -15.5 (-118, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
