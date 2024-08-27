UNLV vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Houston begins the Willie Fritz era on Saturday at home against Mountain West contender UNLV.
The Cougars are dealing with coaching turnover, while UNLV brings an explosive offense to Houston in hopes of sparking a minor upset against a Power Four foe. Is Houston too far into the early stages of a rebuild that it can’t hold up against a Mountain West opponent?
Here’s our full betting preview.
UNLV vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: +2.5 (-115)
- Houston: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNLV: +100
- Houston: -120
Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- UNLV Record: 0-0
- Houston Record: 0-0
UNLV vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Hajj-Malik Williams, Matthew Sluka, Cameron Friel: Yes, that’s three players, but UNLV has listed “or” for all three as the starting quarterback, so this will be an ongoing battle into the season. Whoever can seize control of QB1 duties will be at the helm of the go-go offense under Brennan Marion which helped get the Rebels to the Mountain West title game last season.
Houston
Donovan Smith: Smith is fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery and is listed as the team’s starting quarterback for the second straight season. The senior passed for 2,801 yards with 22 touchdowns through the air and six more on the ground, but had 13 interceptions last season.
UNLV vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
While the quarterback competition may give pause for sports bettors, I’m buying into the system in place from Barry Odom and his OC Marion to keep this Rebels offense performing at a high level.
The Rebels ranked 39th in EPA/Play and returned three starters on the offensive line as well as nearly all key contributors in the skill position corps. So, while quarterback may be a question, the rest of the roster is ready to roll on offense.
On defense, Odom’s unit fell apart down the stretch of 2023, but did a great job in the transfer portal to rebuild the roster, including landing the likes of former Power Four safety Jalen Catalon. This unit can likely take a step forward in 2024 with more talent on hand and another year of Odom’s coaching.
Meanwhile, Fritz takes over at Houston with a skeleton crew that makes many believe this will be a considerable rebuild. While Smith showed some flashes, it's a tall ask for Houston to make a big jump from 73rd in EPA/Play last season.
I’m going to bank on the more proven system that is further along at the start of the season in terms of implementing a scheme, and back the Rebels as small underdogs.
PICK: UNLV +2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
