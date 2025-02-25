UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Two middling squads in the Mountain West Conference face off on Tuesday night, as the San Jose State Spartans host the UnLV Runnin’ Rebels.
Both of these teams are well out of contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament – barring a major run in the conference tournament, but the Runnin’ Rebels have a chance to get over .500 in conference play tonight.
Oddsmakers have them favored by 2.5 points on the road, but can they cover the spread after winning just four of their first 10 true road games this season?
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV -2.5 (-115)
- San Jose State +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNLV: -148
- San Jose State: +124
Total
- 137.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
UNLV vs. San Jose State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- How to Watch (TV): Mountain West Network (MWN)
- UNLV record: 14-13
- San Jose State record: 13-16
UNLV vs. San Jose State Best College Basketball Prop Bets
UNLV
Jaden Henley 1+ 3-Pointers Made (-190)
We’ll have to lay some juice with this prop, but UNLV guard Jaden Henley has made at least one shot from beyond the arc in eight of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, he’s shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc on just over three attempts per game.
San Jose State
Josh Uduje 15+ Points (-155)
This season, Josh Uduje is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.7 percent from the field. He dropped 18 on UNLV earlier this season, and the senior guard has games with 21, 24, 30 and 29 points in his last six appearances. Don’t be shocked if he has yet another big game at home tonight.
UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction and Pick
While the Running’ Rebels are just No. 96 in the latest rankings from KenPom, they do clock in at No. 67 in adjusted defensive efficiency, clearly one of the better marks in the conference.
San Jose State, on the other hand, is just 219th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and outside the top 100 in adjusted offensive efficiency.
UNLV’s defense should be the difference in the game, as it holds opponents to just 42.3 percent shooting from the field and less than 69 points per game. On top of that, it picked a six-point win over San Jose State earlier in the season.
While the Spartans are a better team at home, they are still under .500 (6-7) in those games and a pedestrian 6-11 in Mountain West play.
These teams are very similar when it comes to their field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, but the Runnin’ Rebels allow five less points per game. I’ll gladly take them to win this matchup.
Pick: UNLV Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
