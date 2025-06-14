U.S. Open Best Bets Today For Round 3: Jordan Spieth vs. Sungjae Im Prediction
If you're like me, your pre-tournament bets for the U.S. Open have all but lost barring a Saturday miracle. But, don't worry, that doesn't mean we don't have to have any action on the final two rounds of the major tournament.
I broke down the live odds and my best bet to win the event heading into Round 3, which you can read here, but now's the time for me to break down some bets that are specifically for Saturday. I have three 2-ball bets locked in for today's action, so let's dive into them.
U.S. Open Round 3 2-ball Matchup Bets
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +130 vs. Tyrrell Hatton
- Jordan Spieth -140 vs. Sungjae Im
- Sam Burns -140 vs. J.J. Spaun
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +130 vs. Tyrrell Hatton
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's lack of distance off the tee is always going to hurt him at long major venues, but he has more than made up for it with his irons and his play around the greens, gaining +2.5 strokes per round with his approach and +1.27 strokes per round with his chipping. The patience and accuracy he displays have done him well at Oakmont.
Meanwhile, the fiery Tyrrell Hatton has hung around the top 20 this week, but has been gaining the majority of his strokes with his short game. Losing strokes off the tee and gaining just +0.96 with his approach indicates to me there could be some regression from him on the weekend.
I'll back the South African at plus-money in Round 3.
Jordan Spieth -140 vs. Sungjae Im
Sungjae Im has been striking the ball horrifically this season, and despite being T36 through the first two rounds, his poor iron play has continued, losing -1.55 strokes per round in that area. He has somehow made it this far by gaining +2.37 strokes per round with his chipping, which will be near impossible to sustain through a four-round tournament. Today will be the day his poor iron play will catch up to him.
Meanwhile, Spieth has gained +1.76 strokes per round with his approach play, along with gaining strokes both around and on the greens. If he can straighten his driver out a tad, he may run away with this matchup against the South Korean.
Sam Burns -140 vs. J.J. Spaun
The Round 1 magic for J.J. Spaun wore off a bit in the second round. His iron play fell off, indicating that the first round was likely an anomaly round with his ball striking. Now, he's relying on a sharp short game and elite putting to carry him through the final two rounds, but considering he's now paired up with the best putter on Tour, I'm not convinced it's going to be enough to beat Sam Burns today.
The solo leader is deserving of that standing heading into the weekend. He has gained strokes in all four areas, including over two per round with both his approach play and chipping. If he continues to thrive in all four major areas, he'll beat his playing partner in Round 3.
