U.S. Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Oakmont Country Club
The third men's major tournament of 2025 is this week as the best golfers on the planet head to Oakmont Country Club for the U.S. Open.
All signs point to this week’s event being the toughest challenge for golfers that we’ve seen in a number of years, and whether the winning score will be below par is a legitimate question people are asking.
Scottie Scheffler comes into this event fresh off three wins in his last four starts, including a win at the PGA Championship. As a result, he’s an overwhelming favorite to win again this week. Let’s take a look at the top names on the odds list and everything else you need to know to bet this event.
U.S. Open odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Bryson DeChambeau +700
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Xander Schauffele +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Joaquin Niemann +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Brooks Koepka +5000
- Patrick Cantlay +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
U.S. Open how to watch
- Thursday: 6 a.m.–5 p.m. ET (USA), 5–8 p.m. ET (Peacock)
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.–1 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1–7 p.m. ET (NBC), 7-8 p.m. ET (Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.–noon ET (USA), noon–8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.–noon ET (USA), noon–7 p.m. ET (NBC)
U.S. Open purse
- Date: Thursday, June 12–Sunday, June 15
- Where: Oakmont Country Club
- Purse: $21.5 million ($4.3 million to winner)*
- 2024 champion: Bryson DeChambeau
*2024 prize money. 2025 purse has yet to be announced.
U.S. Open notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world comes into this week winning three of his last four starts, including capturing the PGA Championship. He is the overwhelming favorite to win this week for good reason. It truly is Scottie vs. The Field at Oakmont this week.
Bryson DeChambeau: The defending U.S. Open winner may be the golfer who has the best chance of taking down Scheffler. He finished T5 at this year’s Masters and then followed it up with a T2 at the PGA Championship. His irons haven’t been as sharp as he’d like them to be, but his ability to drive the ball better than anyone else in the world will give him a significant advantage on the rest of the field.
Oakmont course breakdown
Measuring at 7,372 yards as a par-70, Oakmont Country Club is the most difficult course we’ll see this year. The rough has grown out to be as thick as possible, but it’s not just about hitting fairways. The greens are extremely difficult and missing them entirely will prove penal for golfers.
There isn’t a single stat that we can focus on to help us determine who can win this event. Golfers have to be strong in every facet of the game, and any weakness they have will be exploited. Length of the tee is an advantage, but that alone won't be enough for a golfer to contend this week.
U.S. Open best bets
Scottie Scheffler +280 (FanDuel)
If you aren’t going to bet on Scottie Scheffler, you should stick to betting the “without Scheffler” market. We haven’t seen a golfer listed with as short of odds as +280 to win a major since Tiger Woods in his prime, but in my opinion, his odds should be even shorter.
He has won three of his last four starts, including running away with the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Over the last six months, Scheffler has gained 0.73 true strokes per round more than any other golfer in the world. The 0.73 strokes per round gap between Scheffler and the second-ranked golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, is the same as the gap between DeChambeau and Sepp Straka.
The tougher a golf course plays, the smaller the field shrinks, and the cream rises to the top. With a course as hard as this, I’d be surprised if it’s not the clear best golfer on the planet that comes out on top.
Keegan Bradley Winner Without Scheffler (+7000) via FanDuel
As I wrote above, betting the “winner without Scheffler” market is one that most betters should target when we’re talking outrights this week. With that in mind, I think Keegan Bradley at 70-1 is a great value bet at that price point.
He’s third in the field this week in true strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. He’s losing strokes putting in that stretch, but his play from the tee box to the green has been good enough that there's no way he's deserving to be 100-1 in the outright market and 70-1 in this market
The captain of this year’s Ryder Cup team also comes into this week in great form, finishing T8 at the PGA Championship and T7 at the Memorial Tournament in his last two starts.
Nick Taylor Top 20 including ties (+290) via FanDuel
Nick Taylor comes into this event in great form, finishing T17 or better in four of his last five starts, including a solo fourth at the Memorial Tournament. Even more important than that is his ability to avoid bogeys. He’s 12th on the PGA Tour this season in bogey avoidance, recording a bogey on just 13.27% of his holes.
That’s going to play a big role at Oakmont, where pars are going to feel like birdies. His lack of distance off the tee could hurt him, but a top-20 finish at +290 odds seems like a great bet for the Canadian.
