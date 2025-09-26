USC vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
The Big Ten’s top team will take on a big-time conference rival at Gies Memorial Stadium in hopes of staying atop the standings and maintaining its perfect record. No. 21 USC will visit No. 21 Illinois on Saturday.
The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook and have a chance to secure their third conference win of the year. The Fighting Illini, on the other hand, are looking to rebound from their 53-point loss to Indiana.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the matchup.
USC vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- USC: -6.5 (-114)
- Illinois: +6.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- USC: -240
- Illinois: +195
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
USC vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- USC Record: 4-0
- Illinois Record: 3-1
USC vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
USC
Jayden Maiava: Maiava is coming off his most impressive performance of the season. The Trojans quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to topple Michigan State last week. He’s now thrown for 1,233 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception in 2025. USC ranks seventh in total passing yards and Maiava will continue to be the most important part of the team’s offense this weekend.
Illinois
Hank Beatty: Beatty is well on his way to blowing his 2024 numbers out of the water. He’s broken out as Illinois’ top pass catcher and has hauled in 21 receptions for 302 yards and a score this year. Beatty only managed to total 20 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown last season and his involvement will be key if the Fighting Illini want to keep up with one of the nation’s best scoring offenses.
USC vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
We’ve already seen what happens when Illinois comes face to face with a far superior offense and I expect more of the same in Week 5.
Only four teams can top USC’s mark of 52.5 points per game this year and Maiava’s dynamic passing will put a ton of pressure on the Fighting Illini and Luke Altmayer’s numbers are on the decline.
Altmayer’s completion percentage has dropped in three consecutive contests and he’ll likely be hurried often against the Trojans after being sacked by the Hoosiers seven times in his most recent outing. USC ended Week 4 tied for first in the FBS with 16 team sacks, so Altmayer could be short on time often when dropping back.
USC should get the win by at least a touchdown on the road.
PICK: USC -6.5 (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
