USC vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Nebraska has put together a solid 6-2 record through its first eight games this college football season, but there's still plenty of room for the Cornhuskers to improve on that, and they have a chance to capture a significant win against a ranked team when they face No. 23 USC in Week 10.
USC has lost two of its past three games, with losses to Illinois and Notre Dame. Can the Trojans now bounce back with a win as road favorites? Let's dive into it.
USC vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- USC -6 (-110)
- Nebraska +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- USC -235
- Nebraska +192
Total
- OVER 59 (-110)
- UNDER 59 (-110)
USC vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- USC Record: 5-2
- Nebraska Record: 6-2
USC vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-3 in USC's last nine games
- USC is 0-6 ATS in its last six games played in Week 10
- Nebraska is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 6-1 in Nebraska's last seven games
USC vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch
- Emmett Johnson, RB - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Emmett Johnson has been extremely impressive this season. The Nebraska running back has averaged 5.7 yards per carry this season, along with nine touchdowns. If he can get going against the USC defense, he has a chance to lead Nebraska to an upset victory.
USC vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down Nebraska to cover as one of my best picks against the spread for Week 10:
USC has struggled when playing on the road this season. The Trojans have a point differential of +32.8 at home but just +1.3 on the road. The Trojans' defense has also struggled this season, ranking 108th in opponent adjusted EPA. Meanwhile, the Nebraska defense comes in at 54th in that stat. Don't overlook the Cornhuskers this week.
Pick: Nebraska +6 (-110) via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!