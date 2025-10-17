USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
A massive rivalry matchup takes place in Week 8 of the college football season, as No. 20 USC takes on No. 13 Notre Dame in a game that could decide the potential College Football Playoff fates of both teams.
USC has one loss this season, a two-point loss to Illinois, but it did bounce back to beat then-No. 15 Michigan by 18 points in Week 7.
The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, have won four games in a row after losing to Miami and Texas A&M to open 2025. Those losses have aged well for Notre Dame, as Miami is No. 2 in the country and the Aggies currently sit at No. 4.
Oddsmakers have set Notre Dame as a pretty sizable favorite at home, and it makes sense a bit since the team has won by 21 or more points in four straight weeks.
Can it pick up another blowout win on Saturday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 battle.
USC vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
Spread
- USC +8.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- USC: +270
- Notre Dame: -340
Total
- 61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
USC vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- USC record: 5-1
- Notre Dame record: 4-2
USC vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Jayden Maiava, Quarterback, USC
There’s no doubt that Maiava has been one of the better quarterbacks in the country this season, and he’s the wild card that could lead USC to an upset on Saturday.
Maiava is averaging 308.7 yards per game while leading the country in yards per attempt. He also leads the Big Ten in passing yards while posting a 13-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Maiava also has four rushing scores, although he doesn’t run the ball at ton for this USC offense.
If Maiava has a big game through the air, USC should be in a good spot against a Notre Dame defense that is just 69th in the country in defensive success rate.
USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame has been dominant since two close losses to elite teams to open the campaign, but the Trojans may be a little undervalued in this matchup.
USC has an elite offense led by Maiava, ranking No. 1 in EPA/Pass, No. 4 in EPA/Rush and No. 1 in EPA/Play overall. The Trojans should be able to run all over this Notre Dame defense that is 85th in the country in EPA/Rush and ranks outside the top 60 in defensive success rate.
Not only that, but the Trojans lead the country in EPA/Play, ranking 54th on defense despite some questionable numbers against the pass – allowing 243.7 yards per game.
Notre Dame is a contender to make the College Football Playoff, but we’ve seen it struggle against elite competition. Sure, it blew out Boise State, Purdue, Arkansas and NC State, but can it do that against a ranked opponent?
Marcus Freeman’s squad has a ton of talent with CJ Carr and Jeremiyah Love, but I don’t think Notre Dame wins this game in a blowout.
Since the Trojans have the best offense in the country based on EPA, I think they hang within a touchdown on Saturday.
Pick: USC +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
