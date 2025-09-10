USC vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Two of the Big Ten’s 12 undefeated college football teams will face off at Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend. USC will visit Purdue on Saturday as both teams look to improve to 3-0 in 2025.
Neither team has tasted defeat this year, but the visiting Spartans are an overwhelming favorite ahead of kickoff. Can the Boilermakers avoid a blowout loss against their first quality opponent this season?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
USC vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- USC: -21 (-112)
- Purdue: +21 (-108)
Moneyline
- USC: -1650
- Purdue: +950
Total: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
USC vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- USC Record: 2-0
- Purdue Record: 2-0
USC vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
USC
Jayden Maiava: Maiva is on track to put together the best season of his career. The USC quarterback has thrown for 707 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions through two games. He’s also completing a career-high 73.8 percent of his passes. He hasn’t been sacked yet and is shredding opposing defenses while facing little to no pressure.
Purdue
Devin Mockobee: Purdue’s senior running back now has three rushing touchdowns to his name this season after racking up 126 yards and two scores on 26 carries against Southern Illinois last week. He’s a constant on a Boilermakers roster that’s seen a ton of turnover since last season. Establishing the run in enemy territory will be important early on and Mockobee will be very involved as Purdue’s top offensive weapon.
USC vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
This total seems low when you consider how dynamic the favorites are on offense.
USC boasts the most productive offense in the country ahead of Week 3. The Trojans are averaging a ridiculous 66.0 points and 676.0 yards of offense per contest. They posted a season-high 73 points in their season before posting 59 points the following week.
Purdue might not be able to keep up with USC on offense, but playing at home should give the Boilermakers enough fuel to generate multiple touchdowns in this game. After all, Montana State and Georgia Southern have both scored at least 13 points at USC this season.
The Trojans should do the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring and push the total over in this matchup.
PICK: Over 59.5 (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.