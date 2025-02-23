USC vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Sunday's college basketball action will wrap up with a Big Ten showdown between the USC Trojans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Both teams are in the bottom half of the Big Ten with just six conference wins. Winning a few more games down the stretch will be pivotal in improving their seeding for the conference tournament.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
USC vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- USC +3.5 (-115)
- Rutgers -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- USC +135
- Rutgers -165
Total: 152.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
USC vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- USC Record: 14-12 (6-9 Conference)
- Rutgers Record: 13-14 (6-10 Conference)
USC vs. Rutgers Best Prop Bets
Ace Bailey OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+100) via BetMGM
Ace Biley is already averaging 7.4 rebounds per game this season, which leads me to believe the OVER 6.5 on his rebounds total today at plus-money seems like a great bet. It should be aided by the fact he gets to face a USC squad that has grabbing just 44.4% of rebounds when playing on the road this season.
USC vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
USC's road splits are extremely concerning as the Trojans head to the East Coast to take on Rutgers in New Jersey. Their effective field goal percentage drops 5.2%, their rebounding percentage drops 6.9%, and their average scoring margin falls 13.9 points from +7.7 to -6.2.
It's also worth noting that Rutgers gets the majority of its offense from the interior, which is exactly where the Trojans are the weakest. USC ranks 272nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage at 53.4%, which increases even further to 56.1% when playing on the road.
I'll lay the points with Rutgers on its home court this evening.
Pick: Rutgers -3.5 (-105) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
