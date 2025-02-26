Utah State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Two of the best teams in the Mountain West face off on Wednesday night, as the Boise State Broncos host the Utah State Aggies in a late-night matchup.
Utah State has a chance to take sole possession of first place in the conference with a win on Wednesday thanks to back-to-back losses by New Mexico.
Meanwhile the Broncos (11-5 in Mountain West play) are looking to avenge their two-point loss from earlier this season in Utah. Boise State is set as the favorite in this matchup, but should bettors lay the points with them?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Utah State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Utah State +4.5 (-110)
- Boise State -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah State: +164
- Boise State: -198
Total
- 149.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Utah State vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Utah State record: 24-4
- Boise State record: 19-8
Utah State vs. Boise State Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Utah State
- Iain Martinez 17+ Points (+100)
The senior guard is leading the Aggies in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. He has picked up 17 or more points in five of his last six games and dropped 18 points on the Broncos earlier this season. The Mountain West’s leader in free-throw percentage, Martinez is averaging a healthy 11.3 shots and 5.3 free-throw attempts per game this season.
Boise State
- Andrew Meadow 4+ Rebounds (+150)
Why not take a shot on a plus-money prop tonight?
Meadow picked up five boards in the first meeting of the season against Utah State, and he’s averaging 4.2 rebounds per game. While the Aggies are 39th in the country in opponent rebounds per game, Meadow is a little undervalued at +150 to hit a rebound number that he’s cleared in 16 of his 27 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Utah State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
There’s a key trend that I’m looking at in this game with this spread ticking past one possession.
Utah State has played four games as a road underdog in the 2024-25 campaign, and it has covered the spread in all of them. Not only that, but the Aggies are an impressive 7-2 straight up in true road games.
To Boise State’s credit, it kept the first meeting with these teams close, but the Aggies have an offense that is in the top 15 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. Even for a Boise State team that is 39th in opponent points per game, it’s going to be tough to keep the Aggies off the scoreboard.
For example, Utah State poured in 81 points in the first meeting between these teams, and the Broncos currently give up an average of just over 66 points per night.
Boise State may end up pulling out the win – it is an impressive 12-2 at home – but I can’t trust the Broncos to cover this wide of a number against one of the elite offenses in the country.
Pick: Utah State +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.