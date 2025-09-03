Utah State vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Kyle Field sets the stage for an all-Aggies clash in Week 2, but the similarities end with the name.
Texas A&M rolls in with momentum after flexing its revamped passing attack against UTSA, while Utah State is still trying to find its footing under Bronco Mendenhall.
The line is massive, yet it reflects the gap between a program sharpening for Notre Dame in Week 3 and one fresh off a rebuilding 4-8 campaign.
With College Station behind them, A&M has every reason to turn this into a statement Saturday.
Utah State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Utah State +29.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M -29.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah State (+2400)
- Texas A&M (-10000)
Total
- Over 54.5 (-105)
- Under 54.5 (-115)
Utah State vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Utah State Record: 1-0
- Texas A&M Record: 1-0
Utah State vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch
KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver – Texas A&M
The North Carolina State transfer has wasted no time making himself indispensable in A&M’s offense. Concepcion piled up 114 yards and two touchdowns in the opener, showcasing the explosiveness that Elko and coordinator Collin Klein lacked a year ago. His presence stretches defenses horizontally and vertically, opening up easier lanes for Mario Craver and the Aggies’ backfield.
Against a Utah State defense that gave up nearly 37 points per game last season, Concepcion’s versatility is a nightmare matchup. If the secondary overcommits to him, A&M’s ground game will gash them; if they play it safe, Concepcion has proven he can win single coverage and take the top off. He isn’t just a playmaker — he’s the schematic pivot that makes this new-look Aggies offense dangerous.
Utah State vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Utah State may have beaten UTEP in Week 1, but the numbers told a different story — the offense settled for modest gains and the defense again struggled to get off the field. That’s a dangerous formula against an A&M team that just posted over 40 points while still cleaning up turnovers. Concepcion and Craver give A&M the big-play ability they sorely lacked last season, and with the 12th Man pushing tempo, the Aggies’ offense will overwhelm a defense not built to withstand sustained pressure.
Utah State’s biggest weapon, RB Miles Davis, faces a front seven that dominated UTSA’s run game late, forcing them into one-dimensional play. Add in the looming Notre Dame matchup, and Mike Elko knows his team can’t afford another sloppy start — expect them to hit early and often.
Pick: Texas A&M -29.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.