Utah vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
One of the more interesting storylines for the upcoming College Football season will be Nico Iamaleava in his first season with UCLA. The former Tennessee quarterback left the Volunteers after failed NIL contract negotiations. He decided to leave the team and join the Bruins, who are hoping to improve on last year's 5-7 record.
DeShaun Foster will be entering his second year as the team's head coach, and now they're set to open their 2025 season against the Utah Utes. The Utes also have a new quarterback this season in Devon Dampier, who played for New Mexico the past two seasons.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 showdown.
Utah vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Utah -6.5 (-110)
- UCLA +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah -230
- UCLA +190
Total
- Over 51.5 (-110)
- Under 51.5 (-110)
Utah vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Game Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Utah Record: 0-0
- UCLA Record: 0-0
Utah vs. UCLA Key Player to Watch
Nico Iamaleava, QB - UCLA
I'm fascinated to see how Iamaleava performs as UCLA's quarterback. The highly touted prospect showed flashes of greatness with Tennessee. He completed 63.8% of passes last season, recording 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. If he can improve on that mark and thrive with the Bruins, UCLA could be a sneaky team in 2025.
Utah vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
I'm not sure if Iamaleava is going to find long-term success at UCLA, but I do think he's going to get off to a hot start in Week 1. It would be hard to argue that he's not the better of the two starting quarterbacks in this game, considering Devon Dampier completed just 57.9% of passes while throwing 12 interceptions for the Lobos in 2024.
Both teams have some holes to fill defensively, but UCLA getting 6.5 points on its home field with the far better quarterback behind center is too tempting a bet to pass up. I'll back the Bruins.
Pick: UCLA +6.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
