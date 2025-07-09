Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
Fresh off a loss to the Atlanta Dream on Monday night, the Golden State Valkyries remain on the road to play the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark on Wednesday.
Clark, who has missed several games with a groin injury, is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday, per Fever head coach Stephanie White.
This is a massive boost for Indiana, and it has moved the team to a 7.5-point favorite in this game.
Both of these teams are 9-9 entering Wednesday’s contest, but Golden State (11-7 against the spread) has been the more profitable team to bet on this season.
Here's a breakdown of this matchup, the latest odds, player props to watch, and more.
Valkyries vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Valkyries +7.5 (-110)
- Fever -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +260
- Fever: -325
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Valkyries record: 9-9
- Fever record: 9-9
Valkyries vs. Fever Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Caitlin Clark – expected to play
Valkyries vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop picks were written before odds were released and are suggestions based on previous player performance.
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Tiffany Hayes UNDER Points
Hayes’ points prop was set at 15.5 in her last game, but she finished with just 12 points on 10 shots for Golden State.
Earlier this season, she had a 14-point game against Indiana, but the Fever have quietly been one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA, ranking fifth in defensive rating. Hayes’ props have been juiced due to back-to-back 20-point showings, but she’s averaging just 13.8 points on 10.5 shots per game this season.
She’s still a solid player, but I’d caution against betting on her to lead this Golden State offense.
Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The Fever have been able to stay afloat in the WNBA playoff picture despite Clark missing time with two separate injuries this season, and I think they’re primed to pick up a win at home in her return.
Indiana is just 9-9 against the spread, but the team has showcased a pretty impressive defense (No. 5 in the W in defensive rating) this season. That has helped the Fever stay in games without Clark, and they recently blew out the Las Vegas Aces, holding them to less than 60 points.
Golden State (No. 3 in defensive rating) can defend as well, but it is just 10th in offensive rating and lacks a true No. 1 scorer on the roster.
The Valkyries did beat the Fever by 11 in Golden State earlier this season, but Clark (11 points in that game) struggled.
With the Fever at home, where they have been elite in the last two seasons, I think they’ll cover the spread for the 10th time in the 2025 campaign. Indiana’s offense (fourth in the WNBA) should cause some major problems for Golden State, with Clark providing an already productive unit with a shooting and passing boost.
Pick: Fever -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
