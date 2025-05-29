Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, May 29
For the second straight game, the New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries will face off at Barclays Center.
The first meeting between these squads did not go well for the new expansion team – Golden State – as the Liberty held them to just 67 points in a 95-67 victory.
The win moved the defending champs to 4-0 in the 2025 season, and oddsmakers are expecting yet another blowout on Thursday.
The latest odds at DraftKings have the Liberty set as 18-point favorites in this matchup, even though Golden State has one of the five-best defenses in the WNBA.
Can New York cover the spread and keep its undefeated season going?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop, and my prediction for this WNBA clash on Thursday night.
Valkyries vs. Liberty Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Valkyries +18 (-110)
- Liberty -18 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +1300
- Liberty: -2800
Total
- 164 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Valkyries record: 2-2
- Liberty record: 4-0
Valkyries vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day (missed Tuesday’s game)
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – day-to-day
Valkyries vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Natasha Cloud OVER Rebounds and Assists
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Natasha Cloud is worth a look in the prop market:
While I’m not betting on the New York-Golden State matchup due to the massive 18-point spread, I do have a player prop that could be worth a look on Thursday once odds are posted.
Guard Natasha Cloud has been elite for the Liberty this season, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
On Tuesday, I bet her to finish with over 11.5 rebounds and assists, and she picked up 13, dishing out 10 dimes in the win over Golden State.
Cloud now has 15, 12, 13 and 13 rebounds and assists, and she’s been the primary playmaker for the Liberty – even with Sabrina Ionescu in the fold. I wouldn't be shocked to see Cloud soar past this number again on Thursday – if it’s once again set at 11.5.
Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to bet when it comes to this spread, as the Valkyries have kept a bunch of games close this season, but I can’t throw out the results of Tuesday’s game.
New York absolutely dominated on Tuesday night, outscoring the Valkyries by 12 points in the fourth quarter to win by 28 at home.
The Liberty are now 3-1 against the spread as favorites this season, and I expect them to keep rolling on Thursday.
The key in this matchup comes on offense, as the Valkyries lack an elite scorer who can really keep them in games. Golden State is fifth in defensive rating, but it has a WNBA-worst offensive rating of 87.7.
That simply won’t cut it against a Liberty team that has four bona fide All-Stars in Breanna Stewart, Cloud, Jonquel Jones, and Ionescu. The Liberty are No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 1 in effective field goal percentage, and No. 1 in defensive rating this season.
If you’re going to bet on a side in this game, New York is the way to go.
Pick: Liberty -18 (-110 at DraftKings)
