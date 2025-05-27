Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Golden State Valkyries are off to an impressive 2-1 start in the 2025 season, but they find themselves as road underdogs – and by a considerable amount – against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.
The defending champion Liberty pulled out a gritty road win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday, and they’re off to a 3-0 start in the 2025 season. Oddsmakers have the Liberty set as the favorite to win the title once again in the 2025 campaign.
On Tuesday, New York is aiming to protect home court against a scrappy expansion squad in Golden State. After losing their season opener, the Valkyries have stormed back to beat the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks in their last two games.
Can they cover the number on Tuesday?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and my prediction for this interconference battle on May 27.
Valkyries vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +15 (-112)
- Liberty -15 (-108)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +850
- Liberty: -1450
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Valkyries record: 2-1
- Liberty record: 3-0
Valkyries vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – day-to-day
- Leonie Fiebich – day-to-day
Valkyries vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Natasha Cloud OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Cloud is a great prop target against Golden State:
This season, Natasha Cloud is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Liberty, easily clearing 11.5 rebounds and assists in each of her three games.
Cloud has 15, 12 and 13 rebounds and assists in her first three contests, and with Leonie Fiebich going down with an injury on Saturday, there’s a chance Cloud has an even bigger role if the sharpshooter is unable to go.
The Liberty have so many offensive starts (Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones) that Cloud should continue to dish out dimes at a high level. Plus, the veteran guard is coming off an impressive 2024 season where she averaged 11.0 rebounds and assists per game in Phoenix.
This line is too low for Tuesday’s contest.
Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Golden State may be an expansion team, and it may lack top-line talent because of that, but the Valkyries have been an elite defensive team so far this season.
Golden State is No. 2 in the W in defensive rating, and head coach Natalie Nakase has clearly gotten her team to buy in on that end of the floor.
Things will get much tougher against a loaded Liberty offense that has Cloud, Ionescu, Stewart and Jones, but I like the Valkyries to at least hang around in this contest.
Last season, the Liberty really struggled against the spread as home favorites, and they’ve only won one of their three games by more than 15 points this season. That came against the Chicago Sky, who are dead last in both offensive and defensive rating this season.
I’d be shocked if the Liberty didn’t win this game, but the Valkyries defense has been good enough where I think they keep this one close. Golden State also does a great job at limiting second chances, ranking third in the W in rebounding percentage and first in defensive rebounding percentage.
This is too wide of a spread for me to lay the points with the defending champs.
Pick: Valkyries +15 (-112 at DraftKings)
