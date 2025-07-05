Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, July 5
The Minnesota Lynx lost a heartbreaker to the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup Final, but they bounced back with a big win on Thursday against the Washington Mystics.
Now, they return to action looking for their second straight win as they try to build on their lead in the Western Conference. They're scheduled to take on the Golden State Valkyries, who have been hot of late, winning four of their last five games.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +9.5 (-110)
- Lynx -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries +320
- Lynx -410
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network - North
- Valkyries record: 9-7
- Lynx record: 15-2
Valkyries vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Carla Leite, G - Out
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson, G - Out For Season
Valkyries vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheese Collier UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-135) via DraftKings
As much as I like the Lynx in this game, I think Napheesa Collier's rebounding total is set too high of a total for this game. One of the biggest Valkyries' strengths is their rebounding, ranking fourth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage. Collier is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game this season, so if she stays at her average and finishes with eight, this bet will cash as a winner.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Despite the loss to the Fever, the Lynx metrics have been extremely impressive of late and have surpassed the New York Liberty for the best net rating in the WNBA at +14.5, which is well above the Valkyries, who come at +2.7, which ranks seventh in the league.
The Valkyries still have a significant turnover problem. They turn the ball over on 19.0% of their possessions, the fifth-highest rate amongst all teams. It's going to be tough to beat a team as complete as the Lynx while turning the ball over at that high a rate.
I'll lay the points with the Lynx in this spot.
Pick: Lynx -9.5 (-110) via DraftKings
