Valkyries vs. Sky Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 15
The Golden State Valkyries will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Chicago Sky on Friday evening.
Golden State has the momentum, having squelched the Mystics 88-83 on Wednesday, where Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini combined for 50 points and 12 three-pointers.
The Sky are coming into this game playing rudderless basketball, having lost their last three games, including a 71-62 defeat to the Connecticut Sun, during which three players were ejected following a heated altercation.
Chicago dropped the last meeting against Golden State 73-66 when they met just two weeks ago.
Now with lots of distractions swirling around the Sky, they enter as six-point underdogs at home on Friday.
Valkyries vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries -6 (-110)
- Sky +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries (-260)
- Sky (+205)
Total
- Over 150.5 (-105)
- Under 150.5 (-115)
Valkyries vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Friday August 15, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Valkyries Record: 17-15
- Sky Record: 8-24
Valkyries vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
It’s been quite a story for the WNBA’s latest expansion team this year. The Valkyries' offensive efficiency has been bolstered by Burton's leadership, averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 assists per game, and Zandalasini's recent surge, contributing 16.3 points per game over the past three. On the defensive side, Golden State is relinquishing just 77.3 points on average — the second-best mark in the league. Their rebounding prowess, averaging 35.8 boards per game, ranks fourth in the WNBA, providing them with additional possessions and limiting opponents' opportunities.
The Sky's challenges are multifaceted. They rank a stale 12th in the league in both offensive and defensive ratings. A big part of that is key players in guard Courtney Vandersloot and forward Angel Reese being sidelined to injury. The team's management didn't implement enough depth in the roster construction to compensate for those circumstances, so turnovers and forfeiting leads in the seconnd half are an ongoing theme. I’m laying the points in this one with internal woes bleeding onto the court in the Windy City.
Pick: Valkyries -6 (-110 at FanDuel)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.