Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 6
Two of the teams from one of last season’s craziest college football upsets will run it back this weekend. No. 16 Vanderbilt will visit Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to take on No. 10 Alabama. The Commodores are 10.5-point road underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook.
A lot has changed since Vanderbilt beat Alabama as a 23-point home underdog last season. The Commodores have established themselves as a legitimate threat in the SEC and will look to win a second straight contest against the Crimson Tide.
Diego Pavia will have a major role to play in this contest, and bettors should be targeting his player props.
Best Prop Bets for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama
- Diego Pavia over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+134)
- Jam Miller over 58.5 rushing yards (-114)
Diego Pavia over 1.5 passing touchdowns
Pavia lit Alabama up by completing 16 of his 20 passing attempts for 252 yards and two scores in his first-ever meeting with Alabama last season, and he has only improved since then. Few players have matched his production in 2025.
Pavia has already thrown for 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Only four players have thrown for more scores. He will likely be challenged by Alabama’s secondary, though.
The Crimson Tide has only allowed a pair of passing touchdowns this season and has given up an SEC-low 452 passing yards, but Pavia can get the job in enemy territory. Pavia has thrown for at least two scores in six of his previous seven road games dating back to last season. Three of those matchups came against Auburn, Kentucky, and Missouri.
Vanderbilt might not win this game, but Pavia will help them put up a fight after his latest five-touchdown performance against Utah State.
Jam Miller over 58.5 rushing yards
Vanderbilt has thrived on offense this year, but it still fields one of the SEC’s worst defenses. The Commodores have been shredded against the run and the pass this season, but we’ll focus on the ground for this game.
Vanderbilt is giving up 223.4 rushing yards per game in 2025. Only Missouri has been worse, so bettors have a great chance to get a good line on Miller. Miller hit the ground running in his first appearance of the season with 16 carries for 46 yards against No. 12 Georgia.
The Bulldogs have a much higher quality defensive line than the Commodores, so Miller should be able to gain more yardage on the ground with ease if given a similar workload. It’s clear that Alabama wants to use the senior as its lead back, and his career average of 4.8 yards per carry gives him a strong outlook ahead of kickoff.
