VCU vs. Richmond Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
The VCU Rams are in a tie atop the Atlantic 10 at 12-2. If the Rams want the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament they can't afford to drop a game on Tuesday night against the Richmond Spiders, who are just 5-10 in conference play.
Let's dive into the odds for this game along with my best bets.
VCU vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- VCU -15.5 (-115)
- Richmond +15.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- VCU -1600
- Richmond +875
Total
- 131.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
VCU vs. Richmond How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Robins Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- VCU Record: 22-5 (12-2 Conference)
- Richmond Record: 10-18 (5-10 Conference)
VCU vs. Richmond Best Prop Bets
Jack Clark OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-145) via BetMGM
One of the biggest weaknesses of Richmond is its rebounding. The Spiders rank 335th in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 46.1% of available boards. Jack Clark is VCU's top rebounder heading into this game, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game. He should be in a great spot to go over his rebounding total tonight.
Mike Walz UNDER 8.5 Points (+110) via BetMGM
VCU has one of the best interior defenses in the country. The Rams allow teams to shoot just 44.0% from two-point range, the fifth-best mark in college basketball. That will lead to Mike Walz, the center for Richmond, to struggle to rack up points. He was held scoreless in 15 minutes in the first meeting between these two teams, going 0-for-4 from the field.
VCU vs. Richmond Prediction and Pick
This is one of the most lopsided matchups of the night. Don't let the 15.5-point spread on the road scare you away from backing the Rams. VCU comes into this game as one of the best defensive teams in college basketball, ranking fifth in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, Richmond is one of the worst, coming in at 298th.
Not only is Richmond a poor shooting team, they average -2.2 extra scoring chances per game due to poor rebounding and turnovers. Meanwhile, VCU is sixth at +6.8. That tells me that unless Richmond has one of their best games of the season in terms of shooting, VCU will be able to win by margin based on extra scoring chances alone.
I'll lay the points with the Rams.
Pick: VCU -15.5 (-115) via BetMGM
