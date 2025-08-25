Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction, Odds for US Open First Round
Tennis legend Venus Williams is returning to the US Open in 2025, and she’ll face No. 11 Karolina Muchova in the first round on Monday night.
Williams has not played at the US Open since 2023, and she has not competed in a Grand Slam since then.
A two-time US Open winner, Williams will look to turn back the clock in a tough matchup with Muchova, who has made the semifinals in back-to-back US Open appearances.
As a result, the best betting sites have set Williams as a massive underdog in her return in New York.
Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history at the US Open and my prediction for this first-round match.
Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova Odds
Moneyline
- Venus Williams: +800
- Karolina Muchova: -1200
Total
- 18.5 (Over -125/Under -110)
Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Venus Williams US Open History
A two-time winner, Williams has been a fixture at the US Open since 1997.
However, now that she’s over 40 years old and rarely competing in these Grand Slam events, it’s hard to expect much from her in this match. Williams was knocked out in the first round in each of her last three appearances at the US Open, including a 2020 loss to Muchova.
There’s a chance that we’ll see a similar result for the American on Monday night.
Karolina Muchova US Open History
Muchova has really found a groove at the US Open in the last two years, bouncing back from first-round exits in 2021 and 2022 to reach the semis in 2023 and 2024. She’s made it to at least the third round in five of her seven US Open appearances.
However, this has been a rough year for Muchova at these majors, as he’s been knocked out in the second round (Australian Open), first round (French Open) and first round (Wimbledon). Can she turn things around in New York?
Venus Williams vs. Karolina Muchova What the Odds Say and Prediction
Based on the latest odds for this match – Muchova -1200 – there’s an implied probability of 92.31 percent that she advances to the second round for the sixth time in her career at the US Open.
However, it’s worth noting that in the first match between these players, Williams put up a fight, especially in the second set. Muchova ended up winning 6-3, 7-5, but she needed 21 games to eliminate the legendary American.
I could see a similar result on Monday night, especially since Muchova has struggled in the early rounds of the Grand Slam events so far this year. It’s hard to predict what Williams will look like since she hasn’t competed in a Grand Slam since 2023, but I doubt that she’ll go down easy.
Williams clearly has to be feeling good enough to return to the US Open, and she only needs to win a few games to clear this total of 18.5.
Pick: OVER 18.5 Games (-125 at DraftKings)
