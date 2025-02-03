Vic Fangio's Record vs. Chiefs Is Extremely Concerning for Eagles Bettors in Super Bowl 59
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator has transformed Philly's defense in his first season in the role, but he's facing one of his archnemesis in Super Bowl LIX.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dominated Fangio's teams and defenses in his NFL career, going 8-0 against him. Overall, Fangio is not only 0-8 straight up against Mahomes, but he's also just 2-6 against the spread.
Fangio has a lot of experience against Mahomes from his time with the Denver Broncos as their head coach, and he also faced Mahomes in the playoffs last season as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.
That game didn't end well for Miami, as the Chiefs knocked Fangio's squad out of the playoffs with a 26-7 win.
The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook. With Kansas City looking to make history and win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs offense may be happy to see Fangio on the other side.
Still, the Eagles' defense is different than many of the others that Fangio has coached in his career. This season, Philly finished No. 2 in the regular season in points allowed, No. 1 in yards per play allowed, No. 5 in turnover percentage, and No. 2 in EPA/Play.
If the Eagles can keep playing at that high of a level in Super Bowl LIX, Fangio may finally break his losing streak against Mahomes. As of now, the Chiefs have a 56.52 percent chance to win Super Bowl LIX based on the latest moneyline odds at DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.