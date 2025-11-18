Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Spurs)
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will not play on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a calf strain, and he will be sidelined for some time beyond that.
According to multiple reports, Wembanyama is expected to miss around 2-3 weeks due to the injury.
This is a pretty big blow to the Spurs, as they are off to a strong start this season, winning nine of their first 13 games. Wembanyama was listed as questionable on Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings, but he was ultimately ruled out.
Now, it appears he's dealing with a pretty serious issue, and the Spurs certainly don't want to risk their franchise player having a long-term injury this season.
In 12 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists 1.1 steals and an NBA-best 3.6 blocks per game. He's shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range while the Spurs hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
Wemby isn't the only key player out for the Spurs on Tuesday, as young guards Dylan Harper (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) are also ruled out for this matchup.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite Spurs prop with three of their top players sidelined against Memphis.
Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies
Luke Kornet OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
The easy bet to make in this game may be the OVER on De'Aaron Fox's points prop, but I'm eyeing Luke Kornet on the glass on Tuesday night.
Kornet received the start in place of Wemby on Sunday, and he racked up 13 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Kornet is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game in mainly a bench role for the Spurs this season (six appearances).
This is a great matchup for the big man, as the Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game. Memphis has not shot the ball well (29th in effective field goal percentage), which has given opponents plenty of chances to clear the defensive glass.
I expect Kornet to play a pretty big role on Tuesday night.
