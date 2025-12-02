Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Spurs)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is set to miss his eighth game in a row on Tuesday night against the Memphs Grizzlies, as he is still dealing with a calf injury.
The Spurs have ruled out Wemby and Stephon Castle on Tuesday, but Wembanyama has progressed to on-court activities, a sign that he could be nearing a return for the Spurs.
Even with Wemby out of the lineup, the Spurs are favored at home on Tuesday against a Memphis team that has won three games in a row.
When he's been healthy, the former No. 1 overall pick has been dominant this season, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He's a tough player to replace for the Spurs, but there has been one starter stepping up in a big way since he went down.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this Western Conference battle on Tuesday.
Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
De'Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
Over the last seven games without Wemby, De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.1 points on 18.0 shots per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.
During that seven-game stretch, Fox has scored 25 or more points in six of those games, including a 26-point game against this Memphis team.
The Grizzlies are allowing 28.14 points per game to opposing point guards this season -- the third-most in the NBA -- and they rank just 15th in the league in defensive rating.
Fox is going to get all the shots he can handle in this game, and he's averaging 24.1 points per game overall this season. I think he's a steal at this number on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
