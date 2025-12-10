Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has missed the team's last 11 games with a calf strain, and he's been ruled out for Wednesday night's NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wembanyama returned to practice on Sunday, but he did not play in the team's narrow win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The Spurs are clearly being cautious with the former No. 1 overall pick, as he's missed over three weeks with the calf strain that he suffered back in mid-November.
Oddsmakers have adjusted the odds for the Spurs vs. Lakers NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchup, as San Antonio has moved from a 4.5-point underdog to a 5.5-point underdog in Los Angeles. The Spurs have been able to stay afloat without Wemby, winning eight of the 11 games that he's missed this season.
Still, there is a major hole in the team's rotation with the star big man out of the lineup. This season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Spurs will likely lean on De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle (who recently returned from a hip injury) , Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper to carry the load on offense on Wednesday night.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Spurs with Wembanyama sidelined against L.A.
Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Lakers
Dylan Harper OVER 12.5 Points (-119)
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has put together a strong rookie season despite playing limited minutes at times. The former Rutgers star is averaging 13,5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from 3.
The 3-point shot is going to take some time to come around, but Harper has scored 13 or more points in eight of his 13 games this season and has at least hit double figures in 11 of those 13 matchups.
He's coming off a 22-point showing against New Orleans, playing 25:51 while taking a season-high 16 shots in the process. Harper has seen his minutes steadily increase since he returned from a calf injury in late November.
The rookie didn't play in the Spurs' first meeting with the Lakers this season, but I expect him to play a major role off the bench in this matchup. This prop is set just below Harper's season average, and I think he can reach it against a Lakers team that is just 21st in the league in defensive rating.
